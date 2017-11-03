How does Myrtle Beach decide if a runoff election is needed?

Related Coverage Myrtle Beach voting precinct locations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Regarding the city election on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach officials posted information regarding the “runoff formula” used to decide whether or not an election runoff is needed in Myrtle Beach.

In a Facebook post, city officials explain an election winner must have 50 percent plus one of the votes to be determined the winner. But, as the city explains, it’s complicated by the fact that multiple seats are available for City Council. Here’s the formula as explained by the city: The total number of votes cast, divided by the number of seats available, divided by two, plus one, equals the “magic number” to avoid a runoff.

In an example used by the city, there are 3,000 total votes for all council candidates, divided by the three seats available, equals 1,000, divided by two (for 50 percent), equals 500, plus one (for a majority), equals 501 votes. In other words, 501 is the “magic number,” if exactly 3,000 votes, combined, are cast for all candidates.

If one, two or three candidates get 501 or more votes (in this example) on the first ballot, then that candidate is elected. If only one candidate gets 501 votes or more on the first ballot, then that candidate is elected and a runoff for the remaining two seats will be held among the next three highest vote-getters. A runoff always includes just one more candidate than the number of seats remaining. So, if only one seat is undecided, then two people – the next two vote-getters – would be in the runoff. If two seats are undecided, then three people are in the runoff. If all three seats are undecided, then four people are in the runoff. The math works the same way for the lone mayor’s seat, except that dividing by one seat available doesn’t change anything. The “magic number” is the total number of votes cast for all mayoral candidates, divided by two, plus one. For example, if 1,500 votes are cast for all mayoral candidates, divided by two, equals 750, plus one, equals 751. Using this vote total, a mayoral candidate would need 751 votes to win outright. If no one exceeds that number, then the two top vote-getters would be in a runoff.