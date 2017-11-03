Man ‘snapped’ before stabbing victim at Myrtle Beach park, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police make two arrests in connection with a stabbing at Chapin Park on Halloween night.

An incident report from Myrtle Beach Police says an officer was making patrols near Chapin Park around 7:14 p.m. Tuesday night when he was flagged down by a man soaked in blood. The victim was lying in the road between Chapin Park and Chapin Memorial Library, the officer says.

The victim had blood seeping through his pants on his right pant leg, the report states. Officers at the scene were able to get a tourniquet on the victim’s leg to stop the bleeding.

The victim refused multiple times to give officers the name of the person who stabbed him, but did give a description and last known direction of travel. The victim told police that he was sitting on a park bench with two other people, when the suspect, identified by police as Rick Costella Smith, 51, of Myrtle Beach, “snapped” and stabbed him in the leg with a knife.

Smith and the second suspect, identified as Jenny Mae Dunn, 32, of Myrtle Beach, were arrested and charged with assault of a high and aggravated nature. Smith is also charged with trespassing.