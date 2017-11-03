News13’s Bob Juback interviews Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach mayoral race has only four days remaining before community members hit the polls. To give better insight into each candidate’s plan for the city, News13’s Bob Juback sat down for a one-on-one conversation with the five people who each believe they will best lead Myrtle Beach.

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidate Brenda Bethune

“I just care. I was born and raised here in Myrtle Beach. I have businesses here and as someone who is passionate about creating change and being a catalyst of change, I look around us and I see so much potential here.”

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidate Ed Carey

“The city doesn’t need to be in private development business. We don’t need to be in competition with hotels. We don’t need to own a hotel. Government is here for primary reasons: public safety and property rights, and we’re failing in both.”

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidate Mark McBride

“We really have a public safety issue. At the end of the day we have the money, the money and the revenue stream is there. All we have to do is go back to the legislature, change a couple sentences in the law.”

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidate John Rhodes

“We’re a very safe community. We’ve got a new chief of police in Chief Prock. City council has backed her 100 percent. She is making a lot of head way in preventing crime, stopping crime. The police department, the personnel is extremely happy with Chief Prock.”

VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Mayoral Candidate CD Rozsa

“There’s a lot of people mad about the way things are going, and there’s a lot of people that want things to change around and start becoming more of a safer community, more people friendly.”