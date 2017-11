MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A pedestrian died as a result of injuries from a traffic collision on Friday night.

Captain Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police said it happened around 7:00 p.m. at 8th Avenue South and Kings Highway.

The collision is under investigation by officers within the Traffic Unit and the identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Horry County Coroners Office.

