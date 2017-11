Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Souper Supper will be back in The Market Common District Sunday, November 5, 2017 from Noon until 3pm. The event is located inside the new International Culinary Institute at HGTC’s Grand Strand Campus.

Enjoy a variety of soups, bakery items, cool drinks and more!

Tickets for adults are $12 at the door and $7 for kids ages 5-12.

Visit www.myrtlebeachacf.com for more details.