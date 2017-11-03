StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

The warm weather will continue as we head into the weekend. The patchy clouds we saw yesterday will clear out, bringing plenty of sunshine for Friday. It will be mild again this morning with a little fog possible. Temperatures today will warm to the upper 70s along the coast, low 80s inland. A weak cold front will move through early Saturday. No rain is expected, but there will be a few more clouds on Saturday. It may be a couple degrees cooler over the weekend, but temperatures will still be above normal. Sunshine will warm us back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will move through on Wednesday with a chance for rain and much cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 80-82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 75-80.