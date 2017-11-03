Tree planting event for Myrtle Beach park

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach invites the community to help with a tree planting event at Thunderbolt Park Saturday morning.

The event will take place at 2290 Farrow Parkway, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday morning.

Help plant 75 trees around the lakes to beautify the park, located off of Airpark Drive. The Parks Division staff and SC Forestry Commission will be on hand to demonstrate proper tree planting methods and maintenance techniques. All necessary equipment is provided. The event is sponsored by CSX’s #TreesforTracks campaign, the Alliance for Community Trees, the Arbor Day Foundation and the City of Myrtle Beach.

Once completed, Thunderbolt Park will feature three miles of multi-use paths for bicyclists and pedestrians, an outdoor classroom, restrooms, a great lawn, an outdoor reading room, picnic tables, bike racks, bike repair stands and water bottle filling stations. For more information, contact Diane Moskow-McKenzie at 843-918-1069 or dmckenzie@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.