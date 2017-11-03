Trump responds to temporary shutdown of his Twitter account

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House for a trip to Asia, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week.

Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and “inadvertently” deactivated Mr. Trump’s account briefly Thursday evening.

Early Friday, Mr. Trump tweeted: “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Twitter users quickly noticed on Thursday night that Mr. Trump’s account appeared to no longer exist, fueling speculation about what could have caused the shutdown.

Screenshot of President Trump’s Twitter page TWITTER/CBS NEWS

 

After 11 minutes, the president’s account returned to normal, and Twitter eventually issued a statement saying it is conducting a “full investigation” of the incident.

Mr. Trump’s signature use of his Twitter account to make large policy announcements and criticize world leaders and even members of his own party has drawn frequent consternation from critics, although others argue his account offers helpful insights into how his mind works.

Mr. Trump has said he views Twitter as a way to cut through the “fake news” media and speak directly to the people.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s