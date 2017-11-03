Vintage Market Days debuts in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina makes its debut in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, November 3-5, 2017 at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center. This is the Grand Strand’s newest premier event for shoppers, vendors and lovers of vintage and antique goods.

Vintage Market Days® founders and owners Amy Scott and Dianna Brown are excited to announce another location for the brand that was founded in 2011. The upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor and much more.

“Our brand and franchise has seen extreme growth over the past few years,” said Amy Scott, founder and co-owner of Vintage Market Days®. “We are excited for the ucpoming Coastal Carolina event and to experience our new Myrtle Beach market. We really appreciate the hard work our franchise owners have put into making our brand a true success.”

Along with endless shopping, the vintage-inspired event will feature Myrtle Beach native and Nashville recording artist, Maddie Hunt. Food trucks will also be present, with confirmed Charleston Flats and Trojan Cow. More entertainment and food vendors to be announced.

Tickets can be purchased on the Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina website. Children 12 and under are free. Cash and credit cards are accepted at the gate. Tickets are good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

Event Hours & Admissions

Early Buying Event (3-Day Pass) $10

Friday, November 3, 2017

10:00 am to 6:00 pm

General Admission (Sat/Sun) $5

Saturday, November 4, 2017

9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sunday, November 5, 2017

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

For more information, please visit VintageMarketDays.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

About Vintage Market Days®

Vintage Market Days® is a franchised vintage event that began in Tulsa, Okla. in 2011. The upscale vintage-inspired indoor/outdoor market features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, delicious treats, seasonal plantings and much more. Founders and owners Amy Scott and Dianna Brown wanted to bring a pop-up vintage market/event to the Tulsa area, thus Vintage Market Days® was born. Vintage Market Days® has events across the country in over 70 locations. Since early 2014, Vintage Market Days, LLC has been a respected franchise that offers opportunities for entrepreneurs to “Bring the Vintage Experience” to their local communities.