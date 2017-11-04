Blue Star Mothers fundraise for wreaths for Florence National Cemetery

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community members helped raise money to honor those who lost their lives serving this country.

The Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina held a Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Surfside United Methodist Church on Saturday. Almost 30 vendors took part in the festival. The Blue Star Mothers will donate all proceeds from the event to Wreaths Across America. Their goal is to place a wreath on all the graves of the more than 12,000 veterans buried at the Florence National Cemetery. “We thought it was so well done in Arlington National Cemetery that we wanted to try to do it here locally,” said Blue Star Mother Loretta Spingler. “It brought on a lot of pride for us to be able to put wreaths on these veterans’ graves because many of them probably don’t get anything put on them all year long.”

Caris Healthcare sponsored and organized the bazaar. This was the second year the Blue Star Mothers of Coastal Carolina hosted have the festival.