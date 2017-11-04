Community members plant trees in Market Common to help drainage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Dozens of community members got their hands dirty to help plant dozens of trees in the Market Common.

The city received a $6,500 grant from CSX Railroads to plant 75 trees. Local residents, students, and city staff planted them at Thunderbolt Park, off Farrow Parkway, on Airpark Drive. According to Myrtle Beach City Planners, the trees will help improve stormwater drainage, by filtering rainwater before it enters the nearby pond. The trees will also line a bike path that the city plans to build in the park, as well as an outdoor classroom. “The community loves this area anyway. They’re here all the time. I can’t even tell you how many runners and bikers I counted coming in, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to have a stake in their community.” said Planning Director Carol Coleman.