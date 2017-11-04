Darlington high school battle of the bands promotes community fellowship

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Darlington High School put on a Battle of the Bands Saturday to raise money for the student musicians.

The band needs money for their trip to the Florida Classic Battle of the Bands, which is a competition where only seven schools are selected.

11 bands came out Saturday, including local high schools like Lamar and Carvers Bay. South Carolina State University also came out to perform.

With six judges, the bands were ranked on their flag routines, dancing, marching style, percussion and much more.

Director of bands at Darlington High School, Brendan Johnson, said this is a good time for the community to come out and fellowship without any criminal activity.

“Everyone is here just having a great time,” said Johnson. “If we can bring this event to the city with just a band competition, imagine what else we can accomplish with music here.” added Johnson.

The event was also in memory of Darlington High School’s first band director, Keith Dabreu.