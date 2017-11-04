FALL BACK: Daylight saving time ends Sunday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WBTW) – Daylight saving time will end on Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 a.m. Eastern Time, meaning you will get an extra hour of sleep.

Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night or turn them back when you wake up on Sunday morning.

Fire officials also recommend you take a moment to test or change out the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Daylight saving time will return on Sunday, March 11, 2018.