Hundreds Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people flocked to the Market Common, dressed in purple, to support people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association held its Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Grand Park on Saturday. The walk was one of many happening across all 50 states, and is the association’s largest event. It not only raises awareness, but also raises money for Alzheimer’s research and to support families affected by the disease. Organizers say they have surpassed their goal of raising $116,000 with the walk in Myrtle Beach.“It affects the person who provides care, the family members that around them, their friends,” said Taylor Wilson with the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “When you get to an environment with 800 people who understand exactly what this disease does to a family, there’s a lot of healing that’s involved.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 86,000 people in South Carolina suffer from Alzheimer’s.