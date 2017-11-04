One injured after two motorcyclists lead police on high-speed chase in Aynor

AYNOR (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department says two motorcycle drivers were speeding at estimated speeds of over 100 mph when one crashed and was sent to the hospital.

Public Information Officer, Krystal Dotson with the Horry County Police Departments says the two motorcyclists were on Hwy. 501 in Aynor by the Hwy. 22 overpass. Dotson says marked patrol units tried to pull them over but neither one stopped for officers. This lead Horry County Police officers on a pursuit that lasted several minutes. The chase ended when one of the suspects hit the rear end of a black Chevrolet pickup truck on Hwy. 319 in front of the IGA store in Aynor. The truck was attempting to turn left onto Julius Goodson Rd from Hwy. 319 when the 2009 Yamaha hit him.

One of the suspects, Charles Forbes, was taken to the hospital where he will undergo surgery for his injuries, according to Dotson. Forbes was issued citations at the hospital for reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

Police have not been able to identify the second suspect that continued on Hwy. 319 heading towards Hwy. 501. If you have any information on this case you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department.