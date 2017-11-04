Two suspects arrested in connection to Litchfield burglaries, deputies say

LITCHFIELD (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two burglary suspects Friday evening.

Public Information Officer Jason Lesley, with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says Charles Alvin Morrison III and Samuel Borozzi III were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglaries in the Litchfield Beach area. Lesley did not say what charges the two men face as formal charges are pending.

Lesley adds that deputies arrested the two after an extensive investigation which included crime scene processing and surveillance.

Stay with News13 as we find out what charges they will face.