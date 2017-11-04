Woman with gun robs 2 NC dollar stores in 18 minutes, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Lumberton police are looking for an armed woman who robbed three dollar stores in the last three days – including two less than 20 minutes on Saturday, officials said.

Police said that the woman was armed with a handgun in all three robberies.

The most recent robbery happened at 12:04 p.m. Saturday at Family Dollar at 1305 East 5th Street in Lumberton.

Less than 20 minutes earlier and about 4.5 miles away, at 11:46 a.m., the Dollar General at 925 Canton Road was robbed, police said.

The first robbery happened Thursday evening at 6:52 p.m. at another Family Dollar at 1719 Roberts Ave.

If anyone recognizes the woman they are asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. The case investigator is Detective Dereck Evans.