14th annual Florence pecan festival to attracts thousands

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The 14th annual Pecan festival Is happening in Florence this weekend, The event will run 10 to 7 we are told annually the festival brings in more than fifty thousand people.

So will all of those people that means congestion and extra traffic in the downtown area. That is why PDRTA will be giving free rides all day from several locations. So that you can just park your car and ride.

“We encourage people to use the free park and ride service, which is a free bus service and it’ll run all day long until the festival is over with, said Downtown development manager Ray Reich.”

There will be Live Entertainment with 8 stages of music Ray Reich said musical group The Spinners will be the main act and they’ll take the stage at 5:30

“Band of Oz will be performing we’ll have a jazz and blues stage and even a gospel stage, so there’s music for just about every taste you could imagine, said Reich.”

250 Food & Craft Vendors, Special Art Demonstrations, a Free Kids Zone, Amusement Rides, and Antique Tractor Show, Car Show and Competition, Cook-off Competition, Chalk Art Competition, 10K, 5k, and Half Marathon Races, a Half Metric Century Bike Ride.