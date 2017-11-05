21st annual Souper Supper raises scholarship money for culinary students

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people sampled several tasty cups of soup to help educate the next generation of chefs.

The Myrtle Beach chapter of the American Culinary Federation held its “Souper Supper” at the International Culinary Institute on Sunday. Several local restaurants volunteered to cook up and serve the soup for the event. The supper raises scholarship money for students attending the Culinary Institute and Academy of Technology and Academics. “Awesome, great turn out today. These are our next generation of chefs. We’re molding our new chefs. This is it. This is why we do this,” said Steve Sleeman, president of the Myrtle Beach chapter of the ACF.

This was the 21st year of the Souper Supper. News 13 was a proud sponsor of the Souper Supper.