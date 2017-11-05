Cannabis symposium held at Coker College

By Published:

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina compassion care alliance  hosted a research symposium on Sunday at Coker College to explain the effects of medical cannabis.

Organizers said this event is aimed at presenting extensive research on what types of medical disorders or diseases are able to be cured with cannabis.

They also are pushing to get the south Carolina compassionate care act into law,  it would bring medical cannabis to South Carolina in a safe and regulated manner.

“This is something that has the potential to benefit patients,” said Jill Swing with the South Carolina compassion care alliance. “We want products that are safe, that are tested and regulated and, this really is about medicine.”

Swing also said this event is to help showcase some of their new findings, they also hope it will bring more attention to what they see as a benefit.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s