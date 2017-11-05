Cannabis symposium held at Coker College

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina compassion care alliance hosted a research symposium on Sunday at Coker College to explain the effects of medical cannabis.

Organizers said this event is aimed at presenting extensive research on what types of medical disorders or diseases are able to be cured with cannabis.

They also are pushing to get the south Carolina compassionate care act into law, it would bring medical cannabis to South Carolina in a safe and regulated manner.

“This is something that has the potential to benefit patients,” said Jill Swing with the South Carolina compassion care alliance. “We want products that are safe, that are tested and regulated and, this really is about medicine.”

Swing also said this event is to help showcase some of their new findings, they also hope it will bring more attention to what they see as a benefit.