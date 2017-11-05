Harvick passes Truex for Texas win, both clinch title shots

By Published:
Credit: The AP

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Kevin Harvick went around the outside of Martin Truex for the lead on the 324th of 334 laps, then stayed in front the rest of the way to win the Cup Series race at Texas on Sunday and earn his championship shot in NASCAR’s finale.

Truex had led 107 laps and was still up front until his bobble on the backstretch that allowed Harvick to take the lead. But Truex, the points leader, also locked into one of the four championship-contending spots in Homestead two weeks from now.

Harvick and Kyle Busch clinched championship shots with their wins during the third round of the playoffs. That leaves only one spot up for grabs at Phoenix next week.

It was the first Cup win for Harvick at Texas, where he had won five Xfinity Series races and once in a NASCAR Truck race.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s