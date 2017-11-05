Pee Dee Land Trust holds fundraiser

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A local nonprofit organization, called the Pee Dee Land Trust, held a fundraiser brunch Sunday in Darlington to carry out their mission of preserving land.

About 260 people came out to the 7th annual Bountiful Brunch as they celebrated preserving 27,000 acres of land in the Pee Dee.

Executive director of the Pee Dee Land Trust, Lyles Cooper Lyles, said they aren’t against land development, but they are working to preserve land that has potential use for things like farming.

“We’re always looking to preserve those properties that are special to us in the Pee Dee,” said Lyles.

“Today is one of those celebrations, but also it opens up new opportunities with new people.”

She said they also work to preserve historic sites, and they have about 500 supporters in the Pee Dee to help with their efforts.

With events like the Bountiful Brunch, Lyles said they hope to be able to impact future generations to continue preserving land.