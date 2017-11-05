Police search for suspect who stole car rims from East Coast Honda

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole car rims from East Coast Honda.

According to the police departments Facebook post, the suspect damaged three vehicles and stole five sets of rims from the Honda dealership.  Police say the suspect left in a 2007-2010 burgundy Chevrolet Avalanche with after market rims.

If you recognize the suspect, the vehicle or have any information on this case you are asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915 – TIPS.

