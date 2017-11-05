Pooch-a-Mania draws hundreds of dogs and owners to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re a dog owner in the Grand Strand, the Market common was the place to be on Sunday.

The dogs took over Grand Park for Pooch-a-Mania The event was filled with interactive activities for dogs, including an agility course and “Splash Dogs”. More than 60 vendors took part in the festival, which also included a live band. Dog and cat lovers could even adopt a pet at the event. “This is so awesome! They should have this more often,” said dog owner Lori Ann McMahon. “I agree,” added fellow dog owner Kaitlyn Kelly. “Bucky, this is his first time intermingling with a bunch of people. And he was anxious at first but after being around for a little bit he got really comfortable and he’s letting people pet him and he usually doesn’t do that.”