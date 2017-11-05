Thousands shop vintage at first Vintage Market Days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The first-ever Vintage Market Days in Myrtle Beach wrapped up a successful weekend on Sunday.

Thousands of people stopped by the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, from Friday to Sunday, to shop for rare finds and collectibles, including antiques, clothing, jewelry, and home decor. Dozens of vendors from across the country set up shop at the market, including Kerri Maines. She’s been collecting and selling vintage goods for over 25 years. Maines traveled to Myrtle Beach from Kansas for the market. “Give them an idea of what you can do with an old box from the 20’s, or you can make a table out of it. Just give them different ideas and they can learn to appreciate something you don’t have to go Walmart or the mall for,” she said.

Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina plans to return to Myrtle Beach next year.