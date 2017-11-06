Drugs, cash seized from Mullins home raid

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people suspected of trafficking drugs after a search warrant was executed on a home on East Lowman Street in Mullins Friday night.

The sheriff’s office worked with the Mullins Police Department and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to serve a search warrant on the home following an investigation and receiving complaints from concerned community members, according to Captain Judith Barker. Deputies discovered heroin, cocaine, prescription drugs, and cash – all seized during the search.

Deputies arrested four suspects during the raid.

Michael Anthony McLellan, 42, Michael Wayne Brogdon Jr., 45, Donta Leonardio Rice, 41, all of Mullins, and Dallas Jake Scott, 27, of Nichols, are all charged with trafficking in heroin 28 grams or more, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine 3rd offense.

Kristi Lynn Weatherford, 34, was charged with attempt to purchase heroin first offense, attempt to purchase cocaine first offense, and attempt to purchase marijuana first offense.

“Our goal is to continue to rid our community of these horrible illegal drugs,” says Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace. “This was just the next step in that process as we work day and night to solve this problem. This drug bust shut down a local heroin distribution house that was a big part of the problem. The message I want to convey is if you continue selling opioids and other illegal drugs in my county you will be next.”