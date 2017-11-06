Florence armed robbery ‘similar’ to recently reported crimes

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say an armed robbery Saturday evening is similar to two other crimes that occurred last month.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says officers were called to the 1300 block of Place De Julian, just off of South Lazar Place, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Officers say a gunman walked up to a car where the victim was sitting and demanded cash and valuables. The gunman then ran away toward Hillside Avenue, Lt. Brandt confirms.

A suspect description was not given.

This incident is similar to robberies which occurred on Jackson Avenue on Oct. 9 and Pineland Ave. on Oct. 27, Lt. Brandt says. Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact the Florence Police Department 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.