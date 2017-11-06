Florence Four candidates discuss district future ahead of election

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – People in Florence Four will vote on one board seat Tuesday.

Last year, the state took over two Timmonsville schools. Since then, the district has a new Superintendent-Elect and is working to improve its academic standing.

With one seat up for grabs on the Florence Four School Board, newcomer Willie Jean Green hopes to get enough votes to join the group.

“My goal is to really help those children,” said Green.

Green has worked in education for about two decades. She hopes to improve test scores districtwide while supporting teachers and encouraging more parent involvement.

“If I can get that commitment with the parents, to work with the parents, then maybe we can come and sit down and help our children,” said Green. “Our kids are being lost.”

Incumbent and current board chair Lillie Joe also wants to improve student test scores.

“Our children need to have a fair advantage,” said Joe.

Joe hopes over the next four years the district regains control of Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle. She also wants to see more partnerships with outside agencies to help students after graduation.

“I would like to see our seniors graduate with an associate’s degree,” said Joe. “I’m very prayerful that we will continue in getting and advancing with that.”

Interim Superintendent Dr. Zona Jefferson agrees with both platforms and looks forward to working with either candidate.

“We want to continue the forward movement and make sure we are putting things in place, even the little things that you don’t think about,” said Dr. Jefferson. “The board of trustees is the governing body. If they want systemic changes it goes through the board and they need to understand how important the role of the board is in running a school system.”

Director of the Voter Registration Office says the Timmonsville Administration building is the only polling site in town this year. Doors open tomorrow from 7AM- 7PM.