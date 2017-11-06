High school football playoff schedule, second round

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the upcoming high school football playoff schedule for Friday, November 10th. All games start at 7:30 p.m.
A
#4 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at #1 Lamar
#3 GSF at #1 Baptist Hill
#2 Cross at #1 Lake View
#4 Hannah-Pamplico at #1 C.E. Murray
#2 St. John’s at #1 Hemingway
AA
#4 Latta at #1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt
#2 Woodland at #2 Carvers Bay
AAA
#2 Bishop England at #1 Dillon
#2 Georgetown at #1 Timberland
AAAA
#2 Myrtle Beach at #1 Lower Richland
#3 Crestwood at #1 North Myrtle Beach
AAAAA
#3 West Florence at #1 Dutch Fork
#2 Spring Valley at #1 Conway
#4 Carolina Forest at #1 Fort Dorchester
SCISA
Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian
Florence Christian at Trinity Byrnes
Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy