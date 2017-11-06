High school football playoff schedule, second round

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A look at the upcoming high school football playoff schedule for Friday, November 10th. All games start at 7:30 p.m.

A

#4 Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at #1 Lamar

#3 GSF at #1 Baptist Hill

#2 Cross at #1 Lake View

#4 Hannah-Pamplico at #1 C.E. Murray

#2 St. John’s at #1 Hemingway

AA

#4 Latta at #1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

#2 Woodland at #2 Carvers Bay

AAA

#2 Bishop England at #1 Dillon

#2 Georgetown at #1 Timberland

AAAA

#2 Myrtle Beach at #1 Lower Richland

#3 Crestwood at #1 North Myrtle Beach

AAAAA

#3 West Florence at #1 Dutch Fork

#2 Spring Valley at #1 Conway

#4 Carolina Forest at #1 Fort Dorchester

SCISA

Carolina Academy at Dillon Christian

Florence Christian at Trinity Byrnes

Pee Dee Academy at Thomas Heyward Academy

