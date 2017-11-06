Horry County Council member calls for more transparency for county credit cards

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One Horry County Council member says he’d like to see county council leaders give up their county-issued credit cards because what the cards have been used for hasn’t been clear.

Councilman Harold Worley says before, council leaders only had to submit a credit card receipt to show where they spent money and not exactly what they were spending the money on.

In Monday’s county administration meeting, Worley says each time a council member has to use a county credit card, he will have to go to the clerk.

They’ll have to submit paperwork showing an itemized receipt for what they bought, who they were with, and what they talked about while they were there.

Worley says council members were using their cards to pay for meals and hotel stays, and while he doesn’t think any of them were doing anything wrong…people who pay taxes here deserve to know where every dollar goes.

“Some of those bills didn’t show exactly what it was they were buying, and that’s what we’ve got to make sure that with tax dollars the transparency is down to the point of a hamburger,” said Worley.

Worley says starting this week, those itemized receipts will also be posted online for everyone to see.

He says if this new plan doesn’t work, he’ll continue to push to do away with the cards all together.