Horry County leaders vote to take money from Myrtle Beach after dispute over library cards

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders met Monday and decided they will not give the City of Myrtle Beach $35k to operate the Chapin Memorial Library, and instead, they’d like to give it to someone else.

County leaders said they didn’t want to give the City of Myrtle Beach the money because people who lived in the county weren’t able to get library cards for the same price as people who live in the city.

The county leaders went to the city and asked to change that policy if the city wanted the money, but the city wouldn’t agree.

Council member Dennis DiSabato was the first to propose the change and he says he’s pleased the county is now looking to give the money to the Horry County Memorial Library Board.

“You know, I don’t think the city deserves that money if they’re not going to be treating all unincorporated residents the same if they’re using tax dollars the unincorporated residents are providing, said DiSabato.

The Horry County Memorial Library Board wants to use the money for new books, security devices, and training costs.

The decision still has to be voted on by full county council.