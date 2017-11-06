Longs man sentenced to almost 30 years for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

Malikaih Taylor

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) – A Longs man has been sentenced to prison for 27 years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young girl.

Fifteenth Circuit Assistant Solicitor, Leigh Andrew says Malikaih Taylor, 39, pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 6th without a recommendation or negotiation to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Andrew says Taylor’s case was being called for trial this week when he decided to plead guilty.  According to the solicitors office, the case involved a girl who was nine and 10 years old at the time of the incidents.

“This was a horrendous experience for the victim and we appreciate the dedicated work of Horry County Police officers to bring this perpetrator to justice,” Andrews said.

