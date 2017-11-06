Pembroke man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist was killed on Sunday morning in Robeson County when he ran off the road, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Sgt. R.D. Wright said James Scotty Oxendine, 41, of Gene Rd. in Pembroke died in the crash. At about 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, Oxendine was traveling south on Chicken Rd. about six miles northeast of Pembroke, Wright said. Oxendine then ran off the left side of the road, and his 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle hit a ditch, Wright said. After Oxendine was thrown off, the motorcycle continued on and hit a tree.

Oxendine was wearing a helmet, but according to a report compiled by Trooper B.L. Bullard, the helmet was not an officially DOT-approved helmet. It is unclear if that contributed to Oxendine’s fatal injuries. Wright also said it is unclear what caused Oxendine to run off the road.