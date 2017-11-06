Ripley’s preparing for Myrtle Beach holiday parade

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Bethany Marshall, the Director of Marketing and PR for Ripley Entertainment in Myrtle Beach, joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. Monday to talk about preparations for the 2017 Myrtle Beach Holiday Parade. The parade is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2. It is sponsored by Ripley’s Aquarium, Ripley’s Believe it or Not and the other Ripley’s attractions in the area. Marshall and other Ripley’s employees organize the parade, which is the only holiday parade in the city of Myrtle Beach.

Marshall said now is the time for participants to sign up. Any business or other organization interested in having an entry in the parade can contact Marshall at bmarshall@ripleys.com or 843.916.0888, ext. 3234. Participants must line up between 9 and 10 a.m. the morning of the parade.

Marshall also mentioned how Ripley’s is getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas trees at the aquarium and at the Believe it or Not museum. Watch the video to learn more about the festival of trees and the parade.

Viewing of the Festival of Trees is included in regular admission to the Ripley’s Aquarium.