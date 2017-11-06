Three charged after Lumberton police seize drugs and guns

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police arrested three people and seized drugs and guns after executing a search warrant in south Lumberton. The bust happened on Thursday, October 26, and Lumberton Police released information about a week and a half later on Monday.

According to a press release, at around 10:45 on October 26, investigators with the Lumberton Police Department Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Arnette Street. They seized 4 firearms, 9.5 pounds of marijuana, and 81 dosage units of Oxycodone.

As a result, the follow people were charged:

Craig McCormick, 34, last known address of Oxford Circle in Rowland, NC, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver one pound of marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle and felony possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $75,000.00 secured.

Arron Floyd, 29, of Arnette Street in Lumberton, NC, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, maintaining a drug vehicle, maintaining a drug building and trafficking in opiates. His bond was set at $250,000.00 secured.

Justin Whitted, 27, of Lake Drive in Lumberton, NC, was charged with resist, delay and obstructing officers. His bond was set at $5,000.00 secured.