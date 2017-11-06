Three charged after Lumberton police seize drugs and guns

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police arrested three people and seized drugs and guns after executing a search warrant in south Lumberton. The bust happened on Thursday, October 26, and Lumberton Police released information about a week and a half later on Monday.

According to a press release, at around 10:45 on October 26, investigators with the Lumberton Police Department Drug Unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Arnette Street. They seized 4 firearms, 9.5 pounds of marijuana, and 81 dosage units of Oxycodone.

As a result, the follow people were charged:

  • Craig McCormick (source: Lumberton PD)

    Craig McCormick, 34, last known address of Oxford Circle in Rowland, NC, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver one pound of marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle and felony possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $75,000.00 secured.

  • Aaron Floyd (source: Lumberton PD)

    Arron Floyd, 29, of Arnette Street in Lumberton, NC, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of firearm by felon, maintaining a drug vehicle, maintaining a drug building and trafficking in opiates. His bond was set at $250,000.00 secured.

  • Justin Whitted (source: Lumberton PD)

    Justin Whitted, 27, of Lake Drive in Lumberton, NC, was charged with resist, delay and obstructing officers. His bond was set at $5,000.00 secured.

