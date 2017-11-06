StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Areas of dense fog will persist through about 10am. Then we’ll see mostly to partly sunny skies through the day. Temperatures will remain above normal through Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A cold front crossing the Appalachians today will stall just north of the area Tuesday and will then sink farther south Wednesday as low pressure develops off the coast. As the front nears, temperatures will turn cooler on Wednesday along with increased rain chances. The rain will stick around through Thursday and clear by Friday as Canadian high pressure builds in over the great lakes pushing in drier and much cooler air from Thursday night into the weekend.

Today, Partly sunny, Highs 78-82

Tonight, partly cloudy, areas of fog. Lows 60-64.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and warm with a slight chances for showers in the afternoon. Highs near 80.