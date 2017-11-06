Armed robber wearing clown mask and another attempt to rob Surfside pharmacy at gunpoint, police say

By Published: Updated:
Source: Surfside Beach Police Department

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Police are searching for two suspects who they say tried to rob the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening.

Source: Surfside Beach Police Department

According to the Surfside Beach Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to the pharmacy at 320 Highway 17 N. for a report of an attempted armed robbery.  No was was injured and investigators are responding to the scene.

Officers say two suspects took off before police arrived.  One was wearing possibly a clown mask during the attempted armed robbery, police say.

If you recognize the suspects in these photos or have any information you are asked to call the Surfside Beach Police Department at (843) 913-6368.

Source: Surfside Beach Police Department
Source: Surfside Beach Police Department
Source: Surfside Beach Police Department

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s