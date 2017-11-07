1 arrested, 1 wanted after shootout in Red Springs grocery parking lot

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Red Springs Police have one man in custody and search for another after a shootout in a grocery store parking lot Saturday night.

Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, two men got into a confrontation in the parking lot of a grocery store. Each man pulled a gun and fired at the other, confirms Chief Patterson.

Officers found one of the men a block away suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper thigh. Dwayne Fairley was lying in the road when officers found him, but he refused to cooperate with police. Fairley is charged with possession of a stolen car, possession of a stolen firearm, injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of the public, discharging firearm in city limits, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle.

Chief Patterson says the entire exchange was caught on camera. Police continue to search for the second suspect, Terrell Hunt, 31. Hunt’s photo was not immediately available.