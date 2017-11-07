Darlington County sheriff to host meeting on church security

Published:

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office plans to meet with local leaders of faith following the deadly Texas church shooting Sunday.

Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis says he will meet with Darlington County religious leaders to discuss security for places of worship.

“Due to the recent deadly shooting at a Texas church and Mother Emanuel AME Church still fresh in my heart, I feel it necessary to meet with church leaders to discuss security and services we can provide,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis.

The meeting will be held on Nov. 20,  at 6:00 p.m. at the Darlington Middle School, located at 150 Pinedale Dr. Religious leaders of all faiths and from all areas of Darlington County are encouraged to attend.

