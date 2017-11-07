Election Day: Races in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Voters head to polls along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Races for each county are below. News13 will have your complete Election Day results throughout the evening.

Horry County

  • Myrtle Beach Mayor
  • Myrtle Beach City Council
  • North Myrtle Beach Mayor
  • North Myrtle Beach City Council Windy Hill Ward
  • North Myrtle Beach City Council at large
  • Conway City Council
  • Briarcliffe Acres Town Council
  • Atlantic Beach Town Council
  • Aynor Town Council

Georgetown County

  • Georgetown Mayor
  • Georgetown City Council
  • Pawleys Island Mayor
  • Pawleys Island Town Council

Darlington County

  • Darlington City Council Ward 1
  • Hartsville City Council District 1
  • Hartsville City Council District 3
  • Lamar Mayor
  • Lamar Town Council
  • Society Hill Mayor
  • Society Hill Town Council

Florence County

  • Pamplico Town Council
  • Scranton Town Council
  • Timmonsville Mayor
  • Timmonsville Town Council
  • Florence School District 3 Seat 5
  • Florence School District 4 Trustee

Marlboro County

  • Bennettsville City Council District 3
  • McColl Mayor
  • McColl City Council

 

