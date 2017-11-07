Election Day: Races in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Voters head to polls along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Tuesday. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Races for each county are below. News13 will have your complete Election Day results throughout the evening.
Horry County
- Myrtle Beach Mayor
- Myrtle Beach City Council
- North Myrtle Beach Mayor
- North Myrtle Beach City Council Windy Hill Ward
- North Myrtle Beach City Council at large
- Conway City Council
- Briarcliffe Acres Town Council
- Atlantic Beach Town Council
- Aynor Town Council
Georgetown County
- Georgetown Mayor
- Georgetown City Council
- Pawleys Island Mayor
- Pawleys Island Town Council
Darlington County
- Darlington City Council Ward 1
- Hartsville City Council District 1
- Hartsville City Council District 3
- Lamar Mayor
- Lamar Town Council
- Society Hill Mayor
- Society Hill Town Council
Florence County
- Pamplico Town Council
- Scranton Town Council
- Timmonsville Mayor
- Timmonsville Town Council
- Florence School District 3 Seat 5
- Florence School District 4 Trustee
Marlboro County
- Bennettsville City Council District 3
- McColl Mayor
- McColl City Council