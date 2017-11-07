Florence Police investigate armed robbery trend

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – In just one month Florence police say they’ve reported three armed robberies in neighborhoods.

Two of the armed robberies happened near each other on Jackson and Pineland Avenue. The third and most recent robbery was Saturday on Place De Julian.

Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the City of Florence police says the trend targets people near homes which is uncommon for the city.

“These robberies of individuals are out of the norm in these neighborhoods and for the city for that matter. It’s quite unusual to have incidents like these. We’re taking very seriously,” said Brandt. “They are all in residential areas. Which can set people on edge… unnerve people. We want our residents to feel secure and we want people to be aware of their surroundings.”

The department has officers dedicated to this case. Also, officers will monitor the neighborhoods in addition to normal patrols.

“In all cases, the subject was armed. So we want people to use caution. Take care don’t try to engage, let us know,” said Brandt.

Charles West is moving to Pineland Avenue.

“We just needed to move to a different area,” said West.

He was surprised to know two of his new neighbors on were victims were robbed at gunpoint last month.

“I’ve never had that happen in my area before but now since I know about it. I am protected,” said West.

West hopes the police find the suspect.

“Somebody has got to be struggling to where they do that but it’s still not right. I hope they get them,” West concludes.

Florence police are working with limited information on a description of the suspect or suspects.

If you have any information on the recent robberies. Call Florence police at 843-665-3191 or crime stoppers 1-888-274-6372.