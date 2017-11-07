Florence police release photos of subject wanted for questioning in hoverboard thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence Police are searching for a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to a shoplifting incident at Walmart.

According the Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, says hoverboards were stolen from the Walmart on 2014 S. Irby St. in Florence.

If you know who this suspect is or have any information you are asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-(888)-274-6372.

That is all the information Lt. Brandt has provided at this time. Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.