Harbor Freight Tools predicts 500 new jobs in Dillon County

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Harbor Freight Tools announced Tuesday it will bring 500 jobs to Dillon County with an expansion of its East Coast distribution facility.

The tool retailer is based in Calabasas, CA and is Dillon County’s largest employer.

According to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Harbor Freight Tools plans a one million-square foot expansion of its distribution facility. This expansion is projected to create more than 500 new jobs, bringing the company’s total investment in South Carolina to more than $200 million.

“Today’s announcement by Harbor Freight represents progress and opportunity for all citizens, and it is the perfect complement to all the other great things that are going on in economic development in our county,” says Dillon County Council Chairman Archie Scott.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $5 million Rural Infrastructure Grant was also awarded to Dillon County to assist with the costs of site preparation.

Work on the project is expected to break ground by the end of 2017, with completion expected in early 2019.