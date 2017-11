CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department located a previously reported missing girl Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the department, Emily Nevaeh McLemore had been missing since 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officials released a photo of Emily with the alert of her disappearance, but within 30 minutes, the young girl was found.

Horry County Police did not say where the girl was located but did say she was “unharmed.”