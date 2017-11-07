Lake City High School student among five in U.S. to win $25,000 national scholarship

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Lake City High School Senior was surprised with a $25,000 scholarship Tuesday night.

Damian Lee was nominated by school counselors for Sallie Mae’s Bridging the Dream Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to only five students across the country and Lee is the first student in South Carolina to receive it.

“First of all when they said I was a finalist, I had to compete against these other finalists just like me,” he said, “but I was just surprised that it was me, that I won.”

The day started with a skit put on by Dramatic Coffee Beans Inc., an interactive drama club that Lee is a member of. The skit was about students preparing for college, and Lee played the role of a student who could not afford higher education. When the skit ended Vice President of Brand for Sallie Mae, Liz Robinson, told the crowd that Lee was no longer a finalist for the scholarship, but a winner.

“There was so much that stood out about Damian and I would say even Lake City,” Robinson said. “The amount of support here is just phenomenal.”

Robinson said this is the second year that the scholarship program has been established and while hundreds of nominations are sent in, none were quiet like Lee’s.

“Damian has had to go through a lot in his life, he’s had a lot of challenges to overcome and this boy turned his life around and is so determined to make his dream happen,” she said about the Lake City senior.

The 17-year-old said his father was murdered when he was in elementary school and he became very angry with life.

“I used to take that anger out on other people and so I always had people there to try and influence me,” he said.

Lee said he decided to make an attitude and life change when he was in the fifth grade.

“If I impact one student, two students, three or four and change their direction to the right pathway, it’s important to me,” he said.

Lee was also surprised with a key to Lake City presented by Mayor Lovith Anderson. Lovith said Lee is one of Lake City’s brightest students.

Lee has a 4.8 GPA, is in ROTC, the president of Lake City High School’s Ensemble and Gospel Choir and Tri-M Music Honor Society. Robinson said all of these characteristics are what made Lee the best candidate for the scholarship.

Lee’s mother, Emmalee Weaver, was in the audience and wasn’t told that her son would receive the scholarship.

“When they said he got it, oh my god, I was so happy,” she said. ““I’m so proud of him I’m so proud because he deserves it.”

Weaver said she would always give her son words of encouragement when he was upset.

“Sometimes when he would feel down I would tell him it’s not the end of the world, that to keep focusing and keep your mind on the reading and that you’ll make it in life,” she said.

Lee said his next step is to apply for early admission at George Washington University and that he wants to study Political Science, English, or Journalism. He said when he graduates from college he wants to come back to Lake City to make a difference in his home community.

“I want to take someone and save them and help them get on the right track,” he said. “Tell them about the importance of education and to have a focused mindset and that anything is possible as long as you have a dream.”