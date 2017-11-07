Lumberton will host a Lung Cancer/Diabetes Awareness Health Fair

LUMBERTON, NC – Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services and Gibson Cancer Center are teaming up to host a Diabetes and Lung Cancer Awareness Health Fair at Biggs Park Mall on Friday, Nov. 17 from 2-4 p.m. Certified Physician Assistant and Lead Patient Navigator Catherine Gaines will discuss lung cancer prevention and screening. Information will be available about diabetes prevention and management. The Lumberton Senior High School Choir, under the direction of Teresa Davis, will lead attendees in a memorial service for those we have lost to lung cancer. For more information, call (910) 735-8758.

