Myrtle Beach motel raid nets gun, drugs, and five arrests

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department made five arrests Tuesday morning after raiding the Sea Banks Motel in Myrtle Beach.

Horry County Police Spokesperson Krystal Dotson says two search warrants were served Tuesday morning at the Sea Banks Motel, located at 2200 S. Ocean Blvd. The execution of the search warrants resulted in five arrests, a .38 special revolver, 6.5 grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin, 22 grams of marijuana and $500 in cash.

Dietrick Justin Smith is charged with distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of heroin, distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and unlawful possession of a firearm

Emily Rose Nicole McIntyre is charged with possession of heroin. Deeanitray Graham is charged with distribution of crack, 3rd offense. Falon Schultz and Candy Rose Hunt were each arrested on a fugitive warrant.

Myrtle Beach Police assisted with the search warrant execution.