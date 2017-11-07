North Myrtle Beach election results

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission released the following preliminary results for Mayoral and City Council elections. The Commission will certify the results at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.
MAYORAL RACE
- Marilyn B. Hatley – 2765
- Chris Paino – 905
- Write in – 11
WINDY HILL WARD – Total number of votes:
- Nikki Fontana – 1881
- William H. Griste – 1635
- Write in – 6
OCEAN DRIVE WARD – Total number of votes:
- Terry W. White, Sr. – 2894
- Write-In – 5
AT LARGE – Total number of votes:
- Bob Cavanaugh – 2294
- Edward Ramey – 302
- Paul Rudolph – 907
- Write in – 10