North Myrtle Beach election results

Press Release from North Myrtle Beach Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission released the following preliminary results for Mayoral and City Council elections. The Commission will certify the results at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

MAYORAL RACE

  • Marilyn B. Hatley – 2765
  • Chris Paino – 905
  • Write in – 11

WINDY HILL WARD – Total number of votes:

  • Nikki Fontana – 1881
  • William H. Griste – 1635
  • Write in – 6

OCEAN DRIVE WARD – Total number of votes:

  • Terry W. White, Sr. – 2894
  • Write-In – 5

AT LARGE – Total number of votes:

  • Bob Cavanaugh – 2294
  • Edward Ramey – 302
  • Paul Rudolph – 907
  • Write in – 10

