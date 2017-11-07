Police: NC man wanted for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son

GASTONIA, NC (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina say they’re searching for a man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son.

Gaston County police told news outlets that 2-year-old Kye Abdul Rashid was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital Sunday by his mother and the suspect, 25-year-old Marquis Julius Graham.

Graham, the boy’s mother, Rashid and a 3-year-old sibling lived together in a singlewide trailer in a mobile home park. Capt. Curtis Rosselle says the toddler died as a result of injuries received at the trailer.

Investigators scheduled an interview with Graham and the child’s mother. However, only the child’s mother showed up for that interview. Police say the child’s mother doesn’t face charges in the toddler’s death at this time. Further details haven’t been released.

