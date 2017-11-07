Runoff election needed to decide Myrtle Beach mayoral race

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach mayoral race will be decided in a runoff election between Brenda Bethune and Incumbent John Rhodes.

After a close, and at times, very heated race, the list of five candidates has dwindled to two after Myrtle Beach voters hit the polls all day Tuesday.

Bethune received 2273 votes, and Rhodes recorded 1743 of the total 5791 Myrtle Beach votes. In any political race, to avoid a runoff election, a candidate must have 50 percent plus one of the votes to be determined the winner.

Ed Carey rounded out the top three in the mayoral election results with 1,023 votes.

The runoff election will be held Nov. 21.